Waco-area news briefs: July 24, 2020

The Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan, will have its annual live butterfly release from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
This year, because of COVID-19 concerns, Wish Upon a Butterfly will be a drive-thru event. Visitors will drive to the Brazos Center Park Pavilion where museum staff dressed in butterfly attire will hand out purchased butterflies to release at home.
Participants will also receive an activity and craft packet. Museum staff will release purchased butterflies upon request for anyone unable to pick theirs up. While supplies last, butterflies will also be available for purchase at the drive-thru.
Guests who decorate their cars, or who come to the event in butterfly or caterpillar themed costumes will receive a surprise gift.
Proceeds benefit the museum and support free admission for active-duty enlisted personnel and their families through Sept. 5.
Wild game dinner
The Wild Game Dinner fundraiser for Meals on Wheels will run from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. Aug. 1 at the ranch of Ambassador Lyndon and Kay Olson.
The event will serve up exotic and wild game food options. Money raised will go toward whittling down the waitlist for people needing to be served by Meals on Wheels Waco.
Mask complaints
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has issued an executive order requiring face masks be worn in public, with a few exceptions, as the COVID-19 pandemic worsens in Texas. The city of Waco’s emergency order requires employees and customers of all businesses to wear face masks.
To report a violation of these emergency orders, call 750-5970. Do not call 911 for mask violations.
Burgers and Beer
The West Warrior Kids Foundation will host a Burgers and Beer fundraiser from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 2547 Jerry Mashek Drive, in West.
Proceeds will benefit West Warrior Kids and Friends of Los Niños, a Honduran children’s charity.
Tables are $500 for 10 seats, and everyone is guaranteed 15 bingo games.
All attendees must be 21 or older.
