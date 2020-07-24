Waco-area news briefs: July 25, 2020

Hawaiian Falls Waco will host a Champions Day on Saturday, offering free admission to children or adults with special needs. Tickets will be available for $10 at the front gate for family members or caregivers of the Champions, with a limit of four per Champion.
Special needs individuals and their families will have exclusive access and use of the water park from 9 to 10 a.m. Season pass holders will gain access at 10 a.m., and the park will open to the public from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Champions and their caregivers and family can stay all day at no additional cost.
To be sensitive to some Champions’ needs, Hawaiian Falls will turn down the music, add more staff to assist families, and remind staff to be thoughtful about using their whistles.
Butterfly release
The Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan, will have its annual live butterfly release from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
This year, because of COVID-19 concerns, Wish Upon a Butterfly will be a drive-thru event. Visitors will drive to the Brazos Center Park Pavilion where museum staff dressed in butterfly attire will hand out purchased butterflies to release at home.
Participants will also receive an activity and craft packet. Museum staff will release purchased butterflies upon request for anyone unable to pick theirs up. While supplies last, butterflies will also be available for purchase at the drive-thru.
Guests who decorate their cars, or who come to the event in butterfly- or caterpillar-themed costumes will receive a surprise gift.
Fundraiser posponed
The Wild Game Dinner fundraiser for Meals on Wheels has been rescheduled for May 8.
Money raised will go toward whittling down the waitlist for people needing to be served by Meals on Wheels Waco.
The event was postponed from Aug. 1 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Mask complaints
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has issued an executive order requiring face masks be worn in public, with a few exceptions, as the COVID-19 pandemic worsens in Texas. The city of Waco’s emergency order requires employees and customers of all businesses to wear face masks.
To report a violation of these emergency orders, call 750-5970. Do not call 911 for mask violations.
