Waco-area news briefs: July 26, 2020
Toliver Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 1402 Elm Ave., will host a free COVID-19 drive-in testing clinic from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday.

All participants must pre-register at https://texas.curativeinc.com/welcome.

For more information, call 981-6170.

Free walk-up testing will also be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday at the Waco Multi-Purpose Facility, 1020 Elm Ave., and at the same times and dates at University Baptist Church, 1701 Dutton Ave.

Whitney Arts season

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to unfold, the Lake Whitney Arts board of directors has decided to postpone its 2020 production schedule. Rather than continuing to reschedule shows, the published 2020 playbill will move to the 2021 production season.

All vouchers or coupons and 2020 tickets and season tickets will be honored for the 2021 season.

For more information, call box office at 694-5105.

Aviation group forms

The formation of a chapter of Women in Aviation International was announced at a quarterly Greater Waco Aviation Alliance meeting this past week.

Women in Aviation International is a nonprofit with more than 100 international chapters and is dedicated to the encouragement and advancement of women in all aviation career fields and interests. Membership includes astronauts, corporate and airline pilots, maintenance technicians, engineers, air traffic controllers, business owners, educators, journalists, flight attendants, high school and university students, air show performers, airport managers, community leaders, enthusiasts and many others.

The Central Texas Chapter of Women in Aviation International was established by an initial grouping of 10 members from the local aviation and aerospace industry. The goal is to inspire the career path of Central Texas women and students to consider careers in aviation and aerospace in an ongoing effort to retain talent and support the local growing industry. There are many scholarship opportunities available through the international nonprofit, and the hope is to bring some of that into Central Texas.

Women in Aviation Central Texas is seeking to recruit members as the only official chapter between Dallas and San Antonio.

To learn more about the chapter or join, contact RoseMary (Mayes) Rafuse at 644-7295 or rosemarymayes10@gmail.com.

Submit items in printed or typed form to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.

