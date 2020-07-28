Waco-area news briefs: July 28, 2020

August 20 is the last to file for to run for the District IV vacancy on the Waco City Council.
The election is Nov. 3.
Applications and candidate packets are available by calling the city secretary’s office at 750-5750, or by appointment, on the first floor of Waco City Hall, 300 Austin Ave.
The filing period is open, and applications must be filed by 6 p.m. Aug. 20.
Back to school picnic
Waco Family & Faith International Film Festival’s inaugural Community Barbecue & Back-to-School Picnic will run from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday in the Extraco Bank parking lot, 1700 N. Valley Mills Drive.
It is a free drive-thru event for barbecue, school supplies, backpacks and fun film gifts.
For more information, call 908-672-6024.
COVID-19 testing
Toliver Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 1402 Elm Ave., will host a free COVID-19 drive-in testing clinic from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday.
All participants must pre-register at https://texas.curativeinc.com/welcome.
For more information, call 981-6170.
Free walk-up testing will also be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday at the Waco Multi-Purpose Facility, 1020 Elm Ave., and at the same times and dates at University Baptist Church, 1701 Dutton Ave.
Sales tax holiday
There will be a Texas sales tax holiday Aug. 7-9.
The law exempts sales tax on qualified items including clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks priced at less than $100.
Apparel and school supplies that may be purchased tax-free are listed on the state comptroller’s website, TexasTaxHoliday.org.
During the annual sales tax holiday, qualifying items can be purchased online or by telephone, mail, custom order or any other means, including in-store purchases, tax free, when either the item is both delivered to, and paid for by, the customer during the exemption period, or the customer orders and pays for the item, and the seller accepts the order during the exemption period for immediate shipment, even if delivery is made after the exemption period ends.
Texas’ sales tax holiday weekend has been an annual event since 1999.
Submit items in printed or typed form to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.