Waco-area news briefs: July 29, 2020

The city of Waco will host a press conference at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on Spectrum cable channel 10, Grande cable channel 810 and online at wccc.tv.
A Spanish translated version will air at 4:30 p.m.
County Judge Scott Felton; Dr. Jackson Griggs, CEO of the Waco Family Health Center; and Dr. Farley Verner, McLennan County public health authority, will join Waco City Manager Bradley Ford for the virtual event.
Filing period
The deadline to file to run for the District 4 vacancy on the Waco City Council is 6 p.m. Aug. 20.
Election Day is Nov. 3.
Applications and candidate packets are available by calling the city secretary’s office at 750-5750, or by appointment, on the first floor of Waco City Hall, 300 Austin Ave.
Picnic, barbecue
Waco Family & Faith International Film Festival’s inaugural Community Barbecue & Back-to-School Picnic will run from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday in the Extraco Banks parking lot, 1700 N. Valley Mills Drive.
It is a free drive-thru event with barbecue, school supplies, backpacks and fun film gifts.
For more information, call 908-672-6024.
COVID-19 testing
Toliver Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 1402 Elm Ave., will host a free COVID-19 drive-in testing clinic from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday.
All participants must pre-register online at https://texas.curativeinc.com/
For more information, call 981-6170.
Free walk-up testing will also be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday at the Waco Multi-Purpose Facility, 1020 Elm Ave., and at the same times and dates at University Baptist Church, 1701 Dutton Ave.
Mask complaints
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has issued an executive order requiring face masks be worn in public, with a few exceptions, as the COVID-19 pandemic worsens in Texas.
The city of Waco’s emergency order requires employees and customers of all businesses to wear face masks.
To report a violation of these emergency orders, call 750-5970. Do not call 911 for mask violations.
