Waco-area news briefs: July 30, 2020

Toliver Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 1402 Elm Ave., will host a free COVID-19 drive-in testing clinic from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday. McGregor High School, 903 Bluebonnet Parkway, will also host free drive-in COVID-19 testing from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday
All participants must pre-register online at https://texas.curativeinc.com/
Free walk-up testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 13-15 at The Highlands gym at McLennan Community College, 1710 Powell Drive. Registration is not required for the walk-up testing at MCC.
Picnic, barbecue
Waco Family & Faith International Film Festival’s inaugural Community Barbecue & Back-to-School Picnic will run from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday in the Extraco Banks parking lot, 1700 N. Valley Mills Drive.
It is a free drive-thru event with barbecue, school supplies, backpacks and fun film gifts.
For more information, call 908-672-6024.
Mask complaints
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has issued an executive order requiring face masks be worn in public, with a few exceptions, as the COVID-19 pandemic worsens in Texas.
The city of Waco’s emergency order requires employees and customers of all businesses to wear face masks.
To report a violation of these emergency orders, call 750-5970. Do not call 911 for mask violations.
Cornhole tournament
Tri-County Horseshoe Club and the 979 Cornhole Squad are sponsoring the inaugural Buffalo Cornhole Tournament Aug. 28-29 at Circle Byrd Event Center, 25415 Interstate 45 in Buffalo.
The tournament will start at 5 p.m. Aug. 28 and continue at 9 a.m. Aug. 29.
For more information, call 979-492-8710.
Mud Fest
The McLennan County Mud Fest will be held at 7 p.m. Aug. 28-29 at the Riesel Lions Club Fairgrounds in Riesel. Gates will open at 5 each night.
The event will feature Mud Dragsters and Mega Trucks. Food and drink vendors will be on-site, and attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.
Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for children age 5 to 12, and free for those under 4.
