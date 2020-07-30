You have permission to edit this article.
Waco-area news briefs: July 31, 2020
briefly

Waco-area news briefs: July 31, 2020

Waco Family & Faith International Film Festival’s inaugural Community Barbecue & Back-to-School Picnic will run from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday in the Extraco Banks parking lot, 1700 N. Valley Mills Drive.

It is a free drive-thru event with barbecue, school supplies, backpacks and fun film gifts.

For more information, call 908-672-6024.

Mask complaints

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has issued an executive order requiring face masks be worn in public, with a few exceptions, as the COVID-19 pandemic worsens in Texas.

The city of Waco’s emergency order requires employees and customers of all businesses to wear face masks.

To report a violation of these emergency orders, call 750-5970. Do not call 911 for mask violations.

Historic homes

Historic Waco Foundation has reopened two of its historic homes, East Terrace, 100 Mill St., and Earle-Napier-Kinnard House, 814 S. Fourth St.

Cost is $5 each, and the new hours are Wednesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Sunday from 1-4 p.m.

Guests are asked to wear a face mask and no more than four people may tour the house at a time, unless the group is a family group.

Sales tax holiday

The Texas sales tax holiday is Aug. 7-9.

The law exempts sales tax on qualified items — such as clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks — priced below $100.

Apparel and school supplies that may be purchased tax-free are listed on the state comptroller’s website, TexasTaxHoliday.org.

GriefShare class

Peace Lutheran Church will be starting a new 13-week GriefShare session on Aug. 11.

The group meets in the fellowship hall at Peace Lutheran, 9301 Panther Way in the Hewitt area.

Meeting times are 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday nights through Nov. 3.

The cost of the event is $15, which covers the cost of a workbook and all additional materials. Scholarships are available. Snacks are provided each week.

The fellowship hall is large and will allow for social distancing. Please wear a mask.

To pre-register or to arrange for child care, contact Becky Ritz at 254-857-9794 at rjritz@earthlink.net.

