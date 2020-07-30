Waco-area news briefs: July 31, 2020

Waco Family & Faith International Film Festival’s inaugural Community Barbecue & Back-to-School Picnic will run from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday in the Extraco Banks parking lot, 1700 N. Valley Mills Drive.
It is a free drive-thru event with barbecue, school supplies, backpacks and fun film gifts.
For more information, call 908-672-6024.
Mask complaints
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has issued an executive order requiring face masks be worn in public, with a few exceptions, as the COVID-19 pandemic worsens in Texas.
The city of Waco’s emergency order requires employees and customers of all businesses to wear face masks.
To report a violation of these emergency orders, call 750-5970. Do not call 911 for mask violations.
Historic homes
Historic Waco Foundation has reopened two of its historic homes, East Terrace, 100 Mill St., and Earle-Napier-Kinnard House, 814 S. Fourth St.
Cost is $5 each, and the new hours are Wednesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Sunday from 1-4 p.m.
Guests are asked to wear a face mask and no more than four people may tour the house at a time, unless the group is a family group.
Sales tax holiday
The Texas sales tax holiday is Aug. 7-9.
The law exempts sales tax on qualified items — such as clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks — priced below $100.
Apparel and school supplies that may be purchased tax-free are listed on the state comptroller’s website, TexasTaxHoliday.org.
GriefShare class
Peace Lutheran Church will be starting a new 13-week GriefShare session on Aug. 11.
The group meets in the fellowship hall at Peace Lutheran, 9301 Panther Way in the Hewitt area.
Meeting times are 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday nights through Nov. 3.
The cost of the event is $15, which covers the cost of a workbook and all additional materials. Scholarships are available. Snacks are provided each week.
The fellowship hall is large and will allow for social distancing. Please wear a mask.
To pre-register or to arrange for child care, contact Becky Ritz at 254-857-9794 at rjritz@earthlink.net.
Submit items in printed or typed form to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.