Waco changes brush pickup rules

The city of Waco implemented changes to its brush pick-up policy in March. Residents are allowed one brush pile pick-up approximately twice a month, with their green carts on green weeks, limited to one brush pile per pick up day.

The brush pile can be no larger than 4 feet high, wide and deep, with no limbs larger than 3 inches in diameter.

Up to 20 paper bags of yard waste can also be placed at the curb with a brush pile if needed. Please do not place brush over a water meter or in a street.

Brush at curbside should only include brush generated by residents at that address.

