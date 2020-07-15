Affidavit: Two witnesses saw fatal Sanger Avenue shooting

At least two people witnessed the shooting death Monday of a 50-year-old man at a garage apartment on Sanger Avenue, an arrest affidavit released Wednesday states.

Courtney O'Neil Washington, 26, of Waco, was arrested Monday evening on a murder charge in the death of Larry Donell Bryant, Jr., 50, of Waco. Officers stated Bryant was shot inside an apartment in the 2600 block of Sanger Avenue around 5:30 a.m., when a woman was heard screaming from the apartment.

The affidavit states Bryant was found dead inside a garage apartment after he was shot at least once in the torso. An American Medical Response ambulance arrived, but paramedics were unable to revive him.

Investigators spoke with at least two witnesses who described the shooter as a man with long dreadlocks. The affidavit states one witness claimed Washington, known as "Cash," immediately came into the apartment and "started shooting at Bryan who was sitting on the floor."

The witness identified Washington as the man suspected in the fatal shooting, police reported. Another witness was interviewed who said he "saw Cash busting through the door and then heard the gunshots, but couldn't tell if Cash was shot or not," the affidavit states.