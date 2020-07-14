The woman indicted Tuesday morning on three charges alleging she tampered with evidence in the April killing of U.S. Army Spc. Vanessa Guillén will remain in custody without bail, a judge in Waco's federal court has ruled.
A prosecutor said Cecily Ann Aguilar, 22, of Killeen, discussed fleeing the country during a jailhouse phone call after her arrest.
Aguilar entered not-guilty pleas on all three charges during a detention hearing Tuesday in front of U.S. Magistrate Jeffrey Manske, which Aguilar attended by teleconference. According to the indictments, Aguilar worked with her former boyfriend, Army Spc. Aaron David Robinson, 20, to dismember and hide Guillén's body, and to destroy or conceal related evidence. Officials previously have said Robinson bludgeoned Guillén to death with a hammer at Fort Hood, where they both were stationed.
In a recorded call from Bell County Jail after her arrest, Aguilar asked a confidant to to delete her and Robinson's Google accounts and to remove her Facebook account in an attempt to cover any involvement she and Robinson had in Guillén’s death, Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Frazier told the judge during Tuesday's hearing.
Frazier said Aguilar told the the person on the telephone she wanted to leave the country if she was released from jail and that she had a credit card to run away with.
Lewis Gainor, a public defender representing Aguilar, entered the not-guilty pleas on her behalf. Gainor said Aguilar was "innocent when she was arrested," remains innocent and that she would "clear her name" in court. Gainor said Aguilar has reconnected with her husband, pointing out he was in court Tuesday, and said she has no plans to leave the country if released on bail. Federal officials have previously referred to Aguilar as estranged from her husband.
According to the federal complaint against her, Aguilar told officials Robinson had admitted to her he killed Guillén with a hammer on the night of April 22. The complaint also alleges Aguilar helped Robinson hide her body, which was found dismembered July 1 in a remote area near the Leon River in Belton.
Officials have said Robinson killed himself as authorities approached to arrest him July 1.
Since her disappearance, Guillén's family members have publicly said she faced sexual harassment at Fort Hood. Army officials have said they are investigating claims specific to harassment against Guillén and are heeding calls for a broader independent review of the climate at the base.
Demonstrators gathered outside the federal courthouse in Waco for Tuesday's hearing. They urged officials to keep Aguilar in custody and not to seek a plea deal with her.
One demonstrator's sign read, "She tampered with a life, a family, and a community NOT EVIDENCE!" Others demanded "Justice for Vanessa."
The case has sparked demonstrations in many major in Texas and elsewhere in the country calling for the U.S. military to improve efforts to prevent and respond to sexual violence.
No trial date or other court date was set Tuesday. If convicted of the three charges — one count of conspiracy to tamper with evidence and two counts of tampering with evidence — Aguilar would face up to 20 years in prison on each.
