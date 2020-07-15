Deputy constable arrested, accused of using official database to look for estranged wife

A McLennan County deputy constable was arrested Tuesday and then fired, after he misused official information to track down his estranged wife last weekend, an arrest affidavit states.

McLennan County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Lyon Vinson, 36, of Riesel, at about 3 p.m. Tuesday in Valley Mills on a third-degree felony charge of misuse of official information. Vinson used a law enforcement database Saturday to find an address for a family member of his wife, then went in search of her to the family member's home, where "threats were made of causing harm to himself and his wife and child according to witnesses," police reported in the affidavit.

A supervisor in Precinct 1 McLennan County Constable Walt Strickland's office contacted a McLennan County Sheriff's Office supervisor to report Vinson had misused the database, according to the affidavit.

Strickland confirmed Vinson no longer worked for his office as of Tuesday but declined further comment, citing personnel matters. Vinson started with the constable's office January 2016, county records state.

Officials initially said Vinson had resigned, but County Administrator Dustin Chapman said Wednesday afternoon that Vinson was terminated.

Vinson was taken to McLennan County Jail after his arrest and has since been released on $10,000 bond.