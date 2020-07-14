A 40-year-old man scheduled for in-patient care at a state mental health facility died in the custody of McLennan County Sheriff's Office deputies who were taking him to a local hospital for a COVID-19 test, authorities confirmed Tuesday.
Deputies were taking Greg Regalado, of Waco, to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center on Monday afternoon for the test, which was required before Regalado could be transferred to the Austin State Hospital psychiatric treatment facility, McLennan County Sheriff's Office Maj. Ricky Armstrong said. A post-mortem report states Reglado tested negative for the coronavirus, Armstrong said.
Armstrong, administrator of the county's two-jail complex, said Regalado was talking with deputies during the drive to the hospital when he suddenly became unresponsive near the hospital's entrance. The deputies pulled into the parking lot, waved for help and Regalado was taken into the hospital, he said.
Officials were unable to find a pulse, Armstrong said. Hospital officials were unable to revive him and he was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Information on Regalado's in-custody death has been forwarded to the McLennan County District Attorney's office for review, Armstrong said. If the DA uncovers any potential criminal conduct, the case would be forwarded to the Texas Rangers, he said.
According to jail records, Regalado had been in McLennan County Jail since last week on a charge of assault of a security officer, and local officials said he was scheduled to receive treatment at the Austin hospital after an evaluation locally.
Armstrong said the death remains under investigation.
