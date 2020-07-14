A Waco man was arrested Monday and charged with murder in a shooting death at a North Waco home.
Courtney Washington, 26, of Waco, was arrested around 7 p.m. by the U.S. Marshal Lone Star Task Force near N. 25th St. and Waco Drive and taken to McLennan County Jail. He faces a first-degree felony charge of murder in the death of 50-year-old Larry Bryant.
Police said Washington argued with Bryant at an apartment in the 2600 block of Sanger Avenue early Monday morning. Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said the two men were involved in a confrontation before Washington left the home and returned later with a handgun.
Washington, who did not live with Bryant, allegedly shot Bryant inside the apartment, Bynum said. Police interviewed witnesses and others before Washington was identified as a suspect. Detectives obtained a warrant charging Washington with murder late Monday, Bynum said.
Washington remained in jail Tuesday morning.
