Waco police were investigating Monday after a 50-year-old man was found dead of a gunshot wound inside a North Waco apartment early that morning.
Police were called to the 2600 block of Sanger Avenue at about 5:30 a.m., when a caller reported finding a "man down," Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said. Inside, officers found a body with a gunshot wound. The location of the wound was not immediately available.
Police interviewed several people in the area and continued to investigate the incident late Monday morning. No suspects were identified immediately.
Bynum said the investigation remains ongoing and additional information may be available later Monday.
