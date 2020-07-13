A Waco woman turned herself in to authorities Monday morning after a warrant was issued charging her in the death of her passenger in an East Waco crash last month, Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said.

Sandra Nicole Mashek, 25, was booked into the McLennan County Jail on a second-degree felony charge of intoxication manslaughter. Police said she was drunk on June 21, when she wrecked her Kia sedan in the 1100 block of Dallas, killing her passenger, Skyla Jean Cox, 25.

Police said Cox, one of two passengers, was thrown from the car in wreck around 3 a.m.

Bynum said at the time that officers believed speed was a contributing factor in the crash. 

Mashek reportedly had a blood-alcohol concentration level of 0.148 at the time of the crash, well above the legal state limit of 0.08.

Mashek told officers drank at least a fifth of Crown Royal whiskey and several shots of Fireball whiskey, according to the arrest affidavit.

Mashek posted a bond listed at $10,000 and was released from custody Monday afternoon.

