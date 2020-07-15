West ready to take the reins in 19th State District Court

Thomas West said he has been preparing all his life to become judge of 19th State District Court, the same bench once occupied by R.E.B Baylor, co-founder of Baylor University, and Richard Coke, a former Texas Supreme Court justice, Texas governor and U.S. senator.
West will become the 21st judge of the court, which was established in 1857 and currently is presided over by Judge Ralph Strother.
West feels the gravity of his new responsibilities, which start Jan. 1. He also is keenly aware from a historical perspective that he will preside over the first state district court created in McLennan County, with his predecessors including Baylor; Coke, who was appointed to the court in 1865 and served as governor late in the Reconstruction era; Bill Logue, the longest-serving judge of the court; and Strother, who will serve 22 years.
In actuality, Baylor was judge of the Third Judicial District, which evolved into the 19th State District Court.
"It is my honor to serve in this court and to continue the legacy of justice and fairness to all and following the example of the distinguished jurists, judges Baylor, Coke, Logue and Strother," West said Wednesday, the day after he defeated Kristi DeCluitt for the seat in the Republican primary.
West, 55, a former prosecutor, got 7,262 votes for 52.55% of the vote, while DeCluitt, 50, an assistant Waco city attorney, got 6,556 votes or 47.45%.
West has no Democratic opposition in November, so he will take office after the 77-year-old Strother retires at the end of the year. He is sincere when he says he has been preparing for his new role all his life. When he was 5, his father asked him what he wanted to do with his life, and West answered he wanted to be a lawyer and a judge.
"So I majored in English in college to begin preparing for being able to communicate clearly and effectively in writing and the spoken word and then I attended Baylor University Law School to be trained in the litigation arena, which is one of the top schools in the country for litigation," West said.
"Then I went to the district attorney's office to try cases, and I tried a ton of them. Then, to have a balanced approach to life, I shifted to the criminal defense side to view the practice of criminal law from a different viewpoint."
West became one of a small percentage of lawyers who passed the stringent Texas Board of Legal Specialization test to become board certified in criminal law and became a partner in the Dunnam & Dunnam law firm, where he has practiced for 20 years.
His time as a law firm partner has given him experience dealing with budgets, employees and management issues, he said.
"I have run the full spectrum of life in the field of criminal law," West said.
West will take the bench at a time of major flux in the McLennan County judiciary. Strother's court and 54th State District Court, presided over by Judge Matt Johnson, are the county's two primary felony courts. Johnson won a seat on the 10th Court of Appeals in the March primary and, with no opposition in November, he will replace the retiring Judge Rex Davis on Waco's intermediate appellate court in January.
That means there will be two new judges overseeing McLennan County's two felony courts, which have been brought almost to a standstill since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March. With grand juries still handing down about 200 new felony cases per month, the backlogs in both of those criminal courts have swelled by about 15% during the pandemic shutdown, Johnson said.
There are 1,313 pending cases in 54th and 1,570 in 19th, he said.
With Johnson leaving his office in mid-term, Gov. Greg Abbott will appoint his successor. West's primary opponents, DeCluitt, Susan Kelly and Michael Flynn, all said Wednesday they will seek the 54th Court appointment, as did Waco attorney Alan Bennett, a criminal defense attorney and former prosecutor.
"Essentially, we have not had any jury trials since March because the Texas Supreme Court has prohibited trial courts from conducting jury trials," Johnson said. "We have been notified that, at this point in time, the earliest date as far as resuming jury trials is Sept. 1. With a six-month gap in trial courts being able to conduct jury trials, dockets have not moved as quickly as they normally would have. I don’t believe it is going to be anything that is insurmountable, but the two new district judges handling criminal cases will have to tackle the docket head-on and use some innovative docketing procedures to reduce the backlog that has been caused by the COVID-19 pandemic."
Both Strother and Johnson said they will be available to assist the new judges with advise about court operations or docket management.
"There are aspects of the job that you don't learn about in law school and you don't learn about practicing law," Strother said. "There are just things you have to learn by doing it. That will come with experience, and it takes time. I congratulate (West) and look forward to working with him to have as seamless a transition as possible. There is always a learning curve, but I am confident that Mr. West will be able to get in the trenches quickly."