Baylor program delivers 38.7 million meals

The Baylor University Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty, in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and key public and private organizations, said that it served more than 38.7 million meals between March and August to more than 270,000 children impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic as part of the Emergency Meals-To-You (eMTY) program.

The eMTY initiative was an expansion of a regional pilot program that had previously served Texas households in 2019. As part of the federal government’s pandemic response, the USDA asked the Baylor Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty to exponentially scale its meal delivery work to meet the needs of children in rural areas nationwide.

The collaborative accepted the challenge and called in key public and private partners to assist, ultimately growing the program from its origins of delivering more than 475,000 meals to 4,000 students in Texas only to serving a total of 38,783,700 meals to 270,483 children in 43 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico.

Children in some of the most remote areas of the U.S. received meals, said Jeremy Everett, executive director.