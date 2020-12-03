Baylor program delivers 38.7 million meals

The Baylor University Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty, in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and key public and private organizations, said that it served more than 38.7 million meals between March and August to more than 270,000 children impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic as part of the Emergency Meals-To-You (eMTY) program.
The eMTY initiative was an expansion of a regional pilot program that had previously served Texas households in 2019. As part of the federal government’s pandemic response, the USDA asked the Baylor Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty to exponentially scale its meal delivery work to meet the needs of children in rural areas nationwide.
The collaborative accepted the challenge and called in key public and private partners to assist, ultimately growing the program from its origins of delivering more than 475,000 meals to 4,000 students in Texas only to serving a total of 38,783,700 meals to 270,483 children in 43 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico.
Children in some of the most remote areas of the U.S. received meals, said Jeremy Everett, executive director.
“In this unprecedented time of so much need, children in rural areas can be among the most vulnerable,” Everett said. “Without access to school lunch programs, public transportation and other resources, households in some of the country’s hardest hit communities were left scrambling for ways to replace much-needed meal resources.
“BCHP’s collaboration with the USDA and its partners filled that need for more than 127,700 households nationwide as our meal delivery brought resources right to their front door.”
Everett said building strategic public and private partnerships to tackle hunger is key, and BCHP’s previously established partnerships with organizations like McLane Hunger Solutions, PepsiCo’s Food for Good and Chartwells made this rapid response not only possible, but successful.
McLane Hunger Solutions, which provided Meals-to-You boxes for BCHP’s Texas program, was eager to launch the emergency program in response to COVID-19. McLane has been a longtime philanthropic supporter of both hunger initiatives and Baylor University.
PepsiCo’s Food for Good — another key partner on the rural meal program — has been an invaluable partner to the collaborative over the years, Everett said.
