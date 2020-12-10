Baylor Veterans Clinic honors Advocates of the Year

Baylor University Law School’s Veterans Clinic honored attorneys Lori Krasienko and Carlie C. Gause with its Veterans Clinic Advocate of the Year Awards.

The annual awards are given to the Baylor Law Veterans Clinic volunteer lawyers who go above and beyond in pro bono legal service to veterans and their spouses in the preceding year.

Lori Krasienko of the Krasienko Law Firm PLLC in Waco has represented veterans in eight family law cases since 2014 for the Veterans Clinic, spending over 100 hours for those clients.

She has taken on difficult divorce, custody and Child Protective Services cases and has served veterans whose personal lives are in crisis. She attended Ball State University in Indiana, where she obtained a bachelor’s and a master’s degree, and then graduated from Baylor Law with her law degree in 2002.

“I really enjoy being able to help out,” Krasienko said upon receiving the Advocate of the Year Award. “Veterans don’t get all of the help that they need and one of the ways I can help and can give back is to provide them with the legal assistance they need.”