La Vega rowers put oars in the river for first time

Four rising juniors from the up-and-coming La Vega High School rowing team put oars in the water for their first time ever Wednesday in Waco Rowing Center’s ongoing effort to bring the sport to a new population.

Former Olympic rower Luke Walton, and Waco Rowing Center Executive Director Matt Scheuritzel, himself a former collegiate rowing medalist, both said they were impressed with how quickly the beginning rowers gained confidence in their strokes.

“I’ve seen novice rowers sit for 20 minutes before taking a second stroke,” Scheuritzel said as Mecca Walker began to stroke with more power after less than 10 minutes on the water.

Mecca said he normally plays football and basketball as well as running track.

All of the first-time rowers — two Black, one Hispanic, one white — were tentative with their oars after climbing in the boat the first time. But each gained confidence quickly with University of Kansas sophomore rower Riley Shoots, of China Spring, in the boat with him. She helped to keep the boat steady and balanced while the novices learned to handle the oars.

Shoots walked on to the Kansas rowing team as a freshman, having never rowed before, and got a full athletic scholarship within weeks, she said.

Sam Smith, who said he has kayaked before and grew up around the water in his younger years, was the first La Vega rower to climb in after Shoots demonstrated how to properly enter the boat.

After rowing the boat about a hundred yards, down the water of the Brazos River and back, Sam said, “It felt good. (Rowing) is very interesting and fun.”

The second new rower in the water, Mecca, also started out tentative with his oars and quickly began to gain power in his strokes.

“You’ve got to get used to the oars,” Mecca said. “Then I felt more confident.”

He also said he wants to keep rowing.

Looking ahead to competition in November, Walton said he and Scheuritzel would bring rowing teams from around the state.

“They won’t just be competing against themselves,” Walton said.

He said the athletes have 140 days, and he and Scheuritzel will train them.

Scheuritzel said that together with Arshay Cooper of The Most Beautiful Thing Inclusion Fund, they would bring minority rowing teams from the East Coast and the West Coast to compete as well.

As the third rower, Jayden Lang, got into the boat, the fourth rower, Leo Pineda, walked down the hill to the dock. Leo and Sam talked quietly for a few minutes while Shoots and Jayden took the boat a ways down the river.

“Riley was why I didn’t tip over,” Sam told Leo.

He spoke too soon, because a few minutes later as Shoots and Jayden began to approach the dock, the boat did begin to tip, very slowly.

After about a minute Shoots and Jayden were both in the water and the boat had turned upside down.

Walton encouraged Shoots and Jayden to remain calm and stay with the boat. He said the boat will always float and no one gets into trouble staying with the boat and holding on to it.

Shoots and Jayden, holding on to the rigging and the boat with their hands, were able to kick and propel the boat the rest of the way to the dock. After the rowers climbed up onto the dock and began to wring out their wet clothes, Scheuritzel and Walton lifted the boat and flipped it over.

“This boat has now been christened,” Walton said after the tipping. “Now it has seen everything.”

The boat was as new as the La Vega rowers, since they were the first rowers to put oars in it.

As he walked back to shore, Jayden said he wanted to try rowing a single, a boat configured for only one rower.

The fourth rower, Leo got the most distance in the boat on the water.

Afterward, Leo said, “It was kind of scary at first, but I got comfortable.”

Over the past few weeks, La Vega Independent School District student rowers along with kids ages 4-11 from Bellmead and other parts of the district, have attended water safety classes at the Greater Waco YMCA.

La Vega ISD Superintendent Sharon Shields said the water-safety and swimming option for younger kids relates to her district’s rowing program the same way Little League baseball relates to the district’s baseball program.

“One day some of these kids will be lifeguards,” Shields said. “This is our contribution to the community.”

Scheuritzel also called the very young swimmers “my kids,” saying the training is key to the foundation and longevity of the La Vega ISD rowing program that the group is building together.

