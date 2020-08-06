Local achievements: Aug. 7, 2020

Class acts
McLennan County CAP (College Achievement Program) recently awarded $2,500 college scholarships to Ahnaya Cousin and Maria Regalado.
Each student completed a rigorous set of requirements to qualify for the scholarships.
Cousin, a University High graduate, plans to attend McLennan Community College. Regalado, also a University High graduate, plans to attend Texas A&M University.
McLennan County CAP is a program that encourages local students to continue their education after high school. Advisers help students and their families plan for, apply to and access resources to pay for college.
They meet individually with students and their parents and conduct informational presentations at high schools and local community sites.
It is a free program of VOICE, a nonprofit that empowers children and their families to lead healthy and productive lives.
For more information, visit mclennancountycap.org.
Students named to the dean’s list at Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas, for the spring semester are: Alyssa Driskill, a senior accounting major from Waco; Emma Partin, a junior social work and leadership and ministry major from McGregor; and Julia Hensley, a senior social work major from Waco.
Whitney Marie Mountain, of Mart, has been named to the president’s honor roll for the spring semester at the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond, Oklahoma.
De Anna Mason, of Waco, was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina. She is a sociology major.
Karen Linde-Garelli, of Waco, was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, New York. She is in the biomedical engineering program.
Elise Colon and Monica Colon, both of Waco, were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Wheaton College in Wheaton, Illinois.
Grace Morrison, of Waco, was named to the president’s honor roll for the spring semester at Oklahoma Baptist University in Shawnee, Oklahoma. She is an elementary education major.
Send submissions to neighborplus@wacotrib.com.
