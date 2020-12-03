Local achievements: Dec. 4, 2020

Class acts

Ray Ronk, of Waco, graduated from Troy University in Troy, Alabama, during Term 1 of the 2020-21 academic year. Ronk attended Troy online and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree.

Letrell Toussaint, of Robinson, was named to the honor roll for the spring semester at the University of Dallas in Irving.

Kara Zamzow, of Abbott, was one of 46 new members inducted into Angelo State University’s chapter of the Alpha Chi national honor society for the fall semester during a virtual ceremony.

Alpha Chi is one of the nation’s most prestigious honor societies and is open to students majoring in any academic discipline. To be eligible, students must rank in the top 10 percent of graduate students or seniors at their college or university, or in the top 7.5 percent of juniors.

Zamzow is majoring in pre-nursing.

