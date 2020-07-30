Local achievements: July 31, 2020

Class acts
Madilyn Bihl, a resident of China Spring and the daughter of a Waco Police Department officer, was among the recipients of a 2020 Peace Officers Memorial Foundation Scholarship.
She is one of 16 recipients of the scholarship from the Peace Officers Memorial Foundation, the charitable arm of the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas.
Madilyn will attend Baylor University.
Each year, the foundation presents scholarships to the dependents of Texas law enforcement officers who are graduating high school seniors or enrolled in an accredited college/university.
Sarah Warren, of Woodway, was named to the president’s honor list for the spring semester at Texas Tech University in Lubbock. She is a senior majoring in kinesiology.
Rebekah Roper, of Hewitt, was named to the president’s honor roll for the spring semester at Oklahoma Baptist University in Shawnee, Oklahoma. She is a psychology pre-counseling major.
Camila Rios, of Waco, was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Northeastern University in Boston, Massachusetts. She is majoring in international business.
Applause
Dr. Rishi Sriram, associate professor in the Department of Educational Leadership in the Baylor University School of Education, was elected as a member of the board of trustees of Azusa Pacific University.
Azusa is a private, evangelical Christian university in Azusa, California. As an alumnus of the university, earning his Ph.D. in higher education from Azusa in 2010, Sriram kept in contact with the university post-graduation, serving as a guest speaker at several events and as a visiting professor for higher education classes.
His appointment began May 29.
At Baylor, Sriram is the graduate program director for the Department of Educational Leadership. He spent eight years as a higher education and student affairs administrator at Baylor before beginning his current role as a faculty member in 2010.
Sriram is faculty steward for Brooks Residential College, living in the residence hall with his family since 2013.
Sriram completed his undergraduate (Bachelor of Arts in English) and master’s (Master of Science in education) degrees at Baylor.
Send submissions to neighborplus@wacotrib.com.
