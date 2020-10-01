Local achievements: Oct. 2, 2020

Applause

Dentist Dr. Charles Town, of Waco, recently received the Academy of General Dentistry’s Fellowship Award, a prestigious credential that recognizes commitment to excellence in dental education.

The AGD Fellowship Award is presented to dentists looking to provide the highest quality of dental care by remaining current in their profession. In order to receive this award, Town completed 500 hours of continuing dental education, passed a comprehensive written exam and fulfilled three years of continuing membership with the Academy of General Dentistry.

Town graduated from Texas A&M Baylor College of Dentistry in 2012 and currently practices dentistry with Stonehaven Dental & Orthodontics, which has offices in Waco and Harker Heights. In addition to the Academy of General Dentistry, Town is an associate fellow of the American Academy of Implant Dentistry and serves as the 2020-21 president of the Central Texas Dental Society.

For the second consecutive year, McLennan Community College has been recognized as one of the best colleges in the nation to work for, according to a survey by The Great Colleges to Work For program.