Many Mclennan County school districts delaying in-person classes until September

Some of the largest McLennan County school districts appear willing to heed the advice of the local health authority by postponing the first day of in-person instruction until after Labor Day, while others are set to open up their schools to students in just a couple of weeks.

In addition to the Waco Independent School District, both La Vega and Robinson school districts appear ready to start in-person classes Sept. 8, with La Vega ISD providing remote instruction starting Aug. 13. Marlin ISD in Falls County also will start remote instruction Aug. 17 before transitioning to in-person instruction for those who want it.

Meanwhile, Midway and China Spring ISDs plan to proceed with an August start date, as do some smaller districts in the area.

In McLennan County, health officials had prohibited in-person school activities until at least Sept. 8, and similar orders were in place in Dallas, Houston, El Paso and the Rio Grande Valley, but Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton soon scrapped those plans.