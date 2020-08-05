You are the owner of this article.
McLennan County reports two more COVID-19 deaths, 54 new cases
Waco McLennan County Public Health District.

 Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte

Local health officials announced Wednesday that two more McLennan County residents have died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the county death toll to 53.

Two white men died, ages 69 and 87, according to the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District. The health district reported three deaths on Monday, as well.

Another 54 people have tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, leaving the county's total at 4,748, according to the health district. An estimated 1,899 are actively sick with the disease.

Waco hospitals are treating 63 COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday, with 14 people on ventilators.

