Midway business students excel at nationals

Ten Midway High School students competed at the Business Professionals of America National Leadership Conference, which is the highest level of competition for BPA.

All students placed in the top 10 at nationals, competing with more than 5,000 BPA students from across the country.

The software engineering team of Chris Harris, Caleb Pruitt, Alister White and Mark White was named best in show and placed eighth in the competition event for their creation of the video game “Nuclear War,” based on the card game from the 1960s.

Courtney Janecka and Aleah Burns placed first in the startup enterprise team category with their business called “Domino,” a company that helps virtual students learn Spanish.

Cameron Kaul placed second in individual virtual multimedia and promotion with his video about the pros and cons of virtual vs. face-to-face learning.

Emily Badeaux placed fourth in legal office procedures.

Chris Harris received sixth place for Java computer programming.

The group of Jedidiah Doyle, Emily Badeaux and Cameron Kaul placed eighth in the virtual multimedia and promotion team category for a video about unboxing and promoting a drone.