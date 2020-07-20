Midway ISD board to discuss school reopening plan, after state switches up guidelines again

School board President Pete Rusek said the board would consider delaying the start of the school year if the administration recommends that to the board because the administrators are the ones watching the local COVID-19 situation closely. But he added it is impossible to provide more concrete answers for the community, staff and students right now, when Midway ISD does not know how widespread COVID-19 will be in a month or two months.

"People want specifics and clarity, and I get that," he said. "I would love to have that for my own self, but at this juncture, we don't know what the situation will be in a month or two."

Under the proposed plan, Midway ISD would provide in-person and remote instruction for any students who wants it. The district has already established a virtual school website for all grade levels.

The state guidelines allow for students to switch between in-person and remote instruction after a full grading period, typically six weeks, but the updated guidelines released Friday allow for high schools to employ a hybrid model to limit the number of students on campus at one time. With school board approval, high school students could receive some instruction on-campus and some at home.