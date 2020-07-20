Midway ISD board to discuss school reopening plan, after state switches up guidelines again

The Midway Independent School District board of trustees meets Tuesday night to discuss school reopening plans for approaching school year, days after the state altered its back-to-school guidelines.
Like many school districts, Midway ISD has been preparing reopening plans since June, convening committees of administrators to plan as best they can for a new school year in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. The Texas Education Agency initially released guidance on reopening schools in late June that required schools to provide in-person instruction five days a week, only to walk back that requirement Friday.
TEA announced Friday that school districts could delay in-person instruction for the first four weeks of school, allowing students to remain at home while learning through virtual instruction. School districts can extend the remote-only instruction period for another four weeks, if the school board approves a waiver submitted to TEA.
In areas with "high levels of community spread" of COVID-19, school boards also can delay the start of the school year, something Waco ISD is considering. The district would begin the school year Sept. 8, if Waco ISD proceeds with its current plan.
Midway ISD's proposed plan does not mention delaying the start of the school year or using the newly granted ability to provide remote-only instruction for the first four weeks of school, according to board meeting documents. The district already approved the 2020-2021 school calendar, with a start date of Aug. 18.
School board President Pete Rusek said the board would consider delaying the start of the school year if the administration recommends that to the board because the administrators are the ones watching the local COVID-19 situation closely. But he added it is impossible to provide more concrete answers for the community, staff and students right now, when Midway ISD does not know how widespread COVID-19 will be in a month or two months.
"People want specifics and clarity, and I get that," he said. "I would love to have that for my own self, but at this juncture, we don't know what the situation will be in a month or two."
Under the proposed plan, Midway ISD would provide in-person and remote instruction for any students who wants it. The district has already established a virtual school website for all grade levels.
The state guidelines allow for students to switch between in-person and remote instruction after a full grading period, typically six weeks, but the updated guidelines released Friday allow for high schools to employ a hybrid model to limit the number of students on campus at one time. With school board approval, high school students could receive some instruction on-campus and some at home.
Other proposed measures in Midway ISD's plan include:
- isolating anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 and their direct contacts to prevent school or district-wide closures;
- requiring all staff to wear masks;
- requiring all students in grades fourth through 12th to wear masks;
- limiting campus visitors to those approved by the principal;
- implementing screening and isolation procedures for staff and students who have symptoms of COVID-19;
- installing hand washing and sanitizing stations in classrooms and hallways.