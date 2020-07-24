Waco ISD board approves Sept. 8 start date for all classes, whether online or in-person

Waco Independent School District students will start school three weeks later than normal, on Sept. 8, after the board of trustees voted 6-1 on Thursday night to delay the start, including for online instruction, in the midst of a surge in local COVID-19 cases.

Board Secretary Norman Manning cast the sole dissenting vote, after he raised concerns earlier in the meeting about bringing students back into schools right after the Labor Day weekend. He said McLennan County has seen more people test positive for COVID-19 after three-day weekends and that start date "weighs very heavily upon my heart."

Superintendent Susan Kincannon assured the school board the district's reopening plan and altered school calendar comply with the Waco-McLennan County health authority's order Tuesday instructing all K-12 schools to postpone in-person, on-campus instruction and activities until after Sept. 7.

"Because we heard from our families and our teachers that the transitions were hard that we had in the spring, moving from one platform to the next, we think that beginning remote instruction and in-person instruction at the same time after Labor Day provides the greatest consistency for families and the smoothest start overall," Kincannon said, adding that the situation is fluid and the district needs to remain flexible.