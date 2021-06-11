Waco ISD board gets look at community committee's bond proposal

Sterzinger said a straw poll found 97% of committee members support building a new Waco High, 81% support building a new Carver Middle School and Tennyson Middle School, and 83% support building a new Kendrick Elementary.

Under the middle school proposal, Carver and Indian Spring Middle School would combine into a new Carver Middle School built on the Carver campus.

The elementary school proposal would rebuild Kendrick Elementary School on its present site. Alta Vista Elementary School would be closed and its students divided between a new Kendrick Elementary and an expanded South Waco Elementary School.

Trustee Allen Sykes said there remains "a tremendous amount of work to be done" in preparing a bond proposal for Waco ISD voter consideration, but he thinks the diversity of the community committee would strengthen the district's argument to Waco ISD voters for the proposal's passage.

"I think the results speak for themselves," he said of the work done by the architectural firm and the committee.

Trustee Cary DuPuy asked why a higher priority was not given to the projects for Tennyson and Kendrick, which each serve a student body larger than the buildings' designed capacity.

"It seems rather urgent," DuPuy said.