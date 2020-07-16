Waco ISD plans to delay start of school year due to COVID-19

Waco Independent School District may delay the beginning of school by nearly three weeks, opening after Labor Day to allow time for the current spike in COVID-19 cases in McLennan County to drop, Superintendent Susan Kincannon said Thursday.
The school district's COVID-19 response task force recommended pushing back the first day of school to Sept. 8 from Aug. 18, making up the lost days by extending the school year to end June 10. The task force also recommended masks for all students.
The Waco ISD board of trustees will discuss the proposal at Thursday's 6 p.m. meeting, which can be seen online at wacoisd.org/live or on WISD-TV, Cable Channel 17.
In a virtual press conference Thursday morning, Kincannon said the task force had not discussed the possibility of providing only remote instruction for a certain time frame. State officials Wednesday that school districts could choose that option.
The Texas Education Agency released guidelines on reopening schools last week that required schools to provide in-person instruction five days a week for students who want it. The requirements give school districts a three-week transition period at the beginning of the school year to hold classes virtually, while preparing for students to return to campus and putting safety measures in place.
But TEA officials said Wednesday that districts would continue to receive state funding if local health officials order them to remain closed, as long as they provide remote instruction for all students, the Texas Tribune reported.
Kincannon said the Waco ISD task force did not discuss that option because it was not on the table at the time, but it is an option to consider.
"With a late start of Sept. 8, we buy ourselves nearly three weeks. We end up in about the same place, so at this point there’s not a real advantage to us," she said. "Things are developing. They still continue to be somewhat fluid for us. The vision's getting a little bit clearer, but it certainly has been a challenge to plan. Slowing things down a bit for the fall, beginning after Sept. 8 seems to make a lot of sense to us so that we have enough time to work with our staff and make sure we're prepared for our students.”
The task force recommended that students be required to wear masks, as well, even students under age 10, Kincannon said, although that will "tricky" with kindergarten and pre-kindergarten students.
If a student does get COVID-19, the school district must immediately remove them from class and isolate them, while notifying the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District and conducting contact-tracing to determine who the student had close contact with, Kincannon said. That could mean more students and staff members would have to isolate themselves at home. Waco ISD also would disinfect the spaces where the student was.
“We might see an entire classroom shut down for a period of time," she said. "If we get too many cases, we could close down a school. We will just have to work our way through each one of those individual situations.”
Kincannon lamented the lack of local control school districts have over how to provide instruction this school year. Waco ISD's task force considered a hybrid model of in-person and remote instruction, but that is not currently allowed under state guidelines.
Waco ISD will hold a virtual town hall July 21 at 6 p.m. to get feedback from families and allow them to ask questions.