Waco ISD plans to delay start of school year due to COVID-19

Waco Independent School District may delay the beginning of school by nearly three weeks, opening after Labor Day to allow time for the current spike in COVID-19 cases in McLennan County to drop, Superintendent Susan Kincannon said Thursday.

The school district's COVID-19 response task force recommended pushing back the first day of school to Sept. 8 from Aug. 18, making up the lost days by extending the school year to end June 10. The task force also recommended masks for all students.

The Waco ISD board of trustees will discuss the proposal at Thursday's 6 p.m. meeting, which can be seen online at wacoisd.org/live or on WISD-TV, Cable Channel 17.

In a virtual press conference Thursday morning, Kincannon said the task force had not discussed the possibility of providing only remote instruction for a certain time frame. State officials Wednesday that school districts could choose that option.

The Texas Education Agency released guidelines on reopening schools last week that required schools to provide in-person instruction five days a week for students who want it. The requirements give school districts a three-week transition period at the beginning of the school year to hold classes virtually, while preparing for students to return to campus and putting safety measures in place.

But TEA officials said Wednesday that districts would continue to receive state funding if local health officials order them to remain closed, as long as they provide remote instruction for all students, the Texas Tribune reported.