Waco ISD students receive National Merit honors

Two Waco ISD students have earned national recognition for their performance on the 2019 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.

Waco High School senior Jon Martinez was named a 2020-21 Commended National Merit Scholar as well as a National Hispanic Scholar.

Jon is the son of Jessica and Jesse Martinez.

University High School senior Karin Rodriguez was named a 2020-21 National Hispanic Scholar. Karin is the son of Araneli and Abel Rodriguez.

These awards are based upon their scores from the PSAT/NMSQT, which students take in October of their junior year of high school. Approximately 1.5 million juniors in about 21,000 high schools take thie exam every October, and of the 1.5 million entrants, 50,000 students with the highest scores in critical reading, mathematics and writing are recognized.

Commended Scholars are named on the basis of a nationally applied selection index score that may vary from year to year and is below the level required for participants to be named Semifinalists in their respective states. Although Commended Scholars do not continue in the competition for National Merit Scholarships, some of these students do become candidates for special scholarships sponsored by corporations and businesses.

The National Hispanic Recognition Program relies on these same PSAT/NMSQT scores to recognize high-achieving Hispanic/Latino students within the group of testers. Students who earn the distinction as National Hispanic Scholars represent the highest performers within that tested group.