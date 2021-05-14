Waco ISD trustees get possible price tag on bond issue

Traylor's projections assume the district's Frozen Total Assessed Value for 2021, a measure of the total taxable value of property for the district, is $6.47 billion and grows by 5% for the fiscal years 2022-23, 2023-24 and 2024-25 with flat growth thereafter and a tax collection rate of 98%. Board President Angela Tekell questioned whether a slightly higher growth rate of 5.5% or 6% might be more accurate given the rise in local property values in recent years, but Traylor said 5% is a conservative, and safer, figure to use for projections.

In a general discussion of the Community Advisory Committee's considerations to date, trustees praised the participation, involvement and diversity of its community representation. Superintendent Kincannon said design talks on a new Waco High School had started so that if a bond issue covering its construction passes, work can start more quickly.

In other board action, O'Connell Robertson director of architecture Jarrod Sterzinger provided an update of the work on the relocation of Paul Tyson Stadium to the Waco High School grounds. The project so far is on time and under budget, he said. The new stadium, located facing Trice Avenue and 44th Street, will feature seating for 2,000 people, artificial turf and an eight-lane track suitable for UIL competitions.