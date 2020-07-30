Ceiling of $7,600 per home brings Waco committee a step closer to impact fee recommendation

In addition to having new development contribute more to the infrastructure needed to support new development, impact fees also can provide a financial incentive for developers to build where roads and water and wastewater facilities have existing capacity. The central city, North Waco and East Waco, for example, are in a zone where the maximum possible fees would total $5,380, and areas on the outskirts of town see maximum possible fees up to $7,609.

Those totals include three separate fees, for water, wastewater and roads, each maximum calculated based on growth projections and infrastructure capacities and costs, with varying nuances for each category. Once fees are set, they are reviewed every five years.

“Waco is going to grow by 17 or 18 thousand people over the next 10 years. It’s going to create a demand on roads, water and wastewater systems,” said Eddie Haas, transportation planning manager for Freese and Nichols. “We’ve looked at those growth needs. We’ve developed a capital improvements plan. Ultimately it boils down to this infrastructure is going to cost some money, and the question is ‘Who is going to pay for it?’”

Haas, who presented the firm’s calculations on maximum fees to the advisory board this week, told the board there are a broad range of options for deciding how much to charge.