County reports 103 new COVID-19 cases, 25th death

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported 103 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, along with the 25th McLennan County resident to die from the disease since the coronavirus pandemic was declared March 11.
The district confirmed a 97-year-old Black woman's death was attributed to the disease. She is the 16th resident of the county whose death has been attributed to COVID-19 since July 1.
Tuesday's new cases raised the county's total active case count to an estimated 1,564 and the overall case total to 3,575 since the World Health Organization declared the pandemic March 11.
The district reported an estimated 1,986 people have recovered from the disease.
McLennan County had conducted 28,980 COVID-19 tests as of Sunday. The positivity rate for all tests conducted stood at 23% on a rolling, seven-day average. That is up 1 percentage point since the last update of testing numbers Friday, and up from about 1% positivity in mid-June.
The overall positivity rate in Texas stood at 15% as of Monday, also on a rolling seven-day average, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
The local health district reported 73 people were in Waco hospitals being treated for COVID-19, down from 77 hospitalizations Monday. Thirteen of those hospitalized were on ventilators, the district reported.
Here are the age groupings for the new cases reported Tuesday:
- 0 cases are in the under 1 age range
- 3 cases are in the 1-10 age range
- 5 cases are in the 11-19 age range
- 17 cases are in the 20-29 age range
- 18 cases are in the 30-39 age range
- 12 cases are in in the 40-49 age range
- 9 cases are in the 50-59 age range
- 11 cases are in the 60-64 age range
- 12 cases are in the 65-69 age range
- 6 cases are in the 70-74 age range
- 3 cases are in the 75-79 age range
- 7 cases are in the 80 and above age range.
Residents in their 20s have accounted for about a quarter of all local cases throughout the pandemic, more than any other age group.
Mayor Kyle Deaver, McLennan County Judge Scott Felton and Dr. Jackson Griggs, CEO of the Waco Family Health Center, will a virtual press conference Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.
The city fired its the local health district director, Brenda Gray, on Friday and announced Tuesday it was canceling in-person classes in all McLennan County schools until after Sept. 7. The district's order only pertains to K-12 classes, and does not include area colleges.
The press conference will air on Spectrum channel 10 and Grande channel 810, as well as being live streamed at www.wccc.tv.
Here are the number of cases reported by local city, as of Tuesday:
- Waco - 2,370
- Woodway - 149
- McGregor - 134
- Hewitt - 132
- Robinson - 118
- Lorena - 76
- Mart - 62
- Bellmead - 54
- West - 35
- Moody - 30
- Bruceville-Eddy - 28
- Riesel - 26
- Lacy Lakeview - 25
- Beverly Hills - 11
The list does not include the number of residents of unincorporated areas who have tested positive, and cities not listed have not reported cases.
