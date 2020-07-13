Editor's note: Based on information provided by the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, a previous version of this story reported two local deaths Monday. One of those fatalities was not a McLennan County resident, so the total has been corrected to 18.
McLennan County’s growing COVID-19 case count is straining daily reporting, officials said Monday as the county added 101 new reported cases and two more deaths attributed to the outbreak.
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District also revised this past weekend’s case numbers after acknowledging communication and reporting issues among local healthcare providers that underreported total numbers.
The district announced that 144 people tested positive as of Saturday, followed by 57 on Sunday.
The death toll now stands at 18, following the death of a 42-year-old Black woman Sunday and a 73-year-old white man on Monday.
Mayor Kyle Deaver said the delayed reporting was a result of a software update at one hospital and miscommunication with the other.
“We’ve got that corrected and I’ve been assured that won’t happen again,” Deaver said.
“Having the cases go as high as they have after being so low for so long has caused us some reporting issues and some messaging issues that are unfortunate, because we want to be as accurate as we can possibly be,” Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver said. “The health district wants that, the city wants that, I certainly want that. We’re just working through some human issues right now.”
Testing numbers and the county’s positivity rate were not available of Monday. Sunday’s report showed that 25,184 people had been tested over the course of the pandemic.
City of Waco spokesman Larry Holze said reporting from local healthcare providers has been consistently sluggish over weekends.
Meanwhile, Texas Juvenile Justice Department reported Monday that 29 juveniles and three more staff members tested positive for the virus at the McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility. In all, 31 juveniles and eight staff members have tested positive.
Monday’s numbers show that 2,299 of the county’s 2,744 cumulative cases were still active. Of 64 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the county, 10 were on ventilators, according to the health district.
Figures were not available Monday for how many people are being monitored for COVID-19 in McLennan County, a number that the health district formerly reported daily.
Texas Department of State Health Services is now assuming all contact tracing duties for McLennan County, including those who have tested positive and those who have had direct contact with them, said DSHS spokesman Chris Van Deusen.
After a record-breaking weekend for infections statewide, 5,655 more people tested positive in Texas on Monday, bringing the total number of active cases to 264,313. Forty-three more people died, bringing the number of deaths to 3,235.
On May 11, Governor Greg Abbott ordered the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, the Texas Division of Emergency Management and the Texas Department of State Health Services to test every nursing home patient and employee in the state. Since then, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported 13 nursing homes in the county have had either patients or employees test positive for COVID-19.
Kelly Craine, spokesperson for the district, said more information on the nursing homes will be available at the city and county’s weekly joint press conference, slated for Wednesday afternoon.
Dr. Ben Wilson, an associate chief medical officer for the Family Health Center, said nursing facilities should keep residents separated as much as possible to protect against spreading the virus, and testing in a timely manner is key.
“All the typical precautions a staff can take about hand hygiene, changing gloves between patients, staff wearing masks, if possible nursing home patients wearing masks,” Wilson said. “Certainly, things can be done.”
According to data.cms.gov, a website maintained by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, several McLennan County facilities had reported confirmed or suspected cases as of June 28. The information has not been updated since.
As of June 28, Wesley Woods Health and Rehabilitation had reported two confirmed cases, The Brazos of Waco reported three, Regent Care Center of Woodway reported one and St. Catherine Center reported 11 suspected cases, but no confirmed cases.
Wilson said it’s not unusual for test results to be delayed by several days, something that’s been an issue for health care providers throughout the state.
5 tips for wearing face masks in hot weather
Choose your material
Wearing a mask can be hot and make breathing feel more difficult. With that in mind, you’ll want to make sure your mask is reasonably breathable to help both increase comfort and decrease the impulse to touch the mask to adjust it — which is a big no-no when out and about.
“You want a breathable fabric,” says Nicole Jochym, a third-year medical student at Cooper Medical School at Rowan University who works with the Sew Face Masks Philadelphia organization. Her recommendation: Using a mask that is made from 100% cotton. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, good options include woven cotton sheets and T-shirt fabric.
While cotton isn’t moisture-wicking, she says, it’s more breathable than synthetic fabrics like polyester, and it could make masks more comfortable in the heat. Avoid filters, Jochym adds, because they are often made from synthetic materials, and can make masks hotter and harder to breathe through.
Check the fit
Your mask should be somewhat snug on your face, but you don’t want it to be so tight that it’s uncomfortable or difficult to breathe through. To solve that issue, says Carrie L. Kovarik, an associate professor of dermatology at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, try out different masks, or use one that has adjustable ties.
“A tie mask probably would be better. Elastic straps can be irritating behind the ear,” she says. “Don’t put it on so tight that you can’t breathe.”
Jochym seconds that, saying that Sew Face Masks Philadelphia encourages using ties because they are adjustable. “Every face shape is different,” she adds; ties have the potential for a better, more comfortable fit.
Bring extras
Cloth masks, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has noted, should not be worn when they become damp or wet, which could cause issues in the summer, when we’re all sweating more heavily. Because cotton masks will absorb sweat when you wear them, Jochym says, it is important to have several clean ones available to use.
“In Philadelphia’s hot and humid summers, it could be difficult to get around with just one,” she says. “You have to be able to switch it out as it gets damp on the inside.”
Kovarik adds that health-care workers are often advised to take a 15-minute break from wearing their mask every two hours to give their skin time to air out, which could mean using several masks per day. If you plan to swap your mask, she says, do it at home, or if that is not possible, in an area without other people. “You don’t want to take it off in the middle of everything,” she says.
And always follow proper mask removal techniques, including washing your hands and not touching the front of the mask.
Limit how long you wear one
If hot weather makes wearing a mask uncomfortable, try to limit the amount of time you need to wear one. Masks, the CDC says, should be worn in “public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain,” such as grocery stores and pharmacies.
“Think about when wearing a mask is necessary, and not wearing one when it is not needed,” Kovarik says. You may not need one when driving alone in your car, or sitting solo on your porch — as long as you are maintaining proper social distancing.
To help keep your mask time to a minimum, Jochym says, try planning effective routes to your destination, or plan your trips around the number of masks that you have available. And do not wear your mask off your nose when out in public.
Take care of your skin
Hot summer weather can cause moisture to build up under a mask, which can irritate your skin (similar to a diaper rash) Kovarik says. That problem, however, may be less common for people wearing cloth masks compared to health-care workers wearing less-breathable surgical or N95 masks.
“In hot weather, you will have a lot of moisture under there, and the skin can break down a little more,” she says. “Moisture from breath or heat builds up, and you can get a rash.”
If your skin does become irritated due to using a mask, Kovarik recommends using a noncomedogenic (non-pore-blocking) moisturizer — and avoid products like petroleum jelly. Apply your preferred salve after wearing a mask to help repair skin.
Additionally, Kovarik recommends not wearing makeup under a mask, as it could further clog your pores.
___
©2020 The Philadelphia Inquirer
Visit The Philadelphia Inquirer at www.inquirer.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.