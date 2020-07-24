Stem spent 44 years building up Waco before retirement as city manager

Wiley Stem III said after having a hand in nearly every major infrastructure project in Waco since the 1980s, he felt the time was right to step down at city manager.

Stem, who worked for the city of Waco for 44 years, announced his retirement during a city council meeting in May and officially stepped down this month. Over the course of his career, he helped develop the city’s street, water and wastewater improvement programs in the '80s and '90s and the current version of the Lake Waco Dam in 2007, led the charge to clean up the North Bosque River and helped make drastic improvements to the city’s animal shelter.

“I had hoped we’d be able to build a really strong team up there, and working with the council we’ve been able to do that,” Stem said of his former colleagues with the city. “When I saw the great team that’s up there now, it’s probably a good time for me to ease out.”

Stem literally worked his way from the ground up. He started out with a city surveying crew as a college student, returning with his degree to oversee public works and eventually becoming assistant city manager in 2000.

“I got to see all of those great things, be a part of them, and watch the people who really know how to do all of that,” Stem said.