This is why McLennan County health authority can close classrooms

Verner is the health authority for Waco and McLennan County, under a cooperative agreement the city and county last renewed in 2018, that extends through Sept. 30, 2023. The agreement also includes the cities of of Bellmead, Beverly Hills, Bruceville-Eddy, Crawford, Gholson, Golinda, Hallsburg, Hewitt, Lacy Lakeview, Leroy, Lorena, Mart, McGregor, Moody, Riesel, Robinson, Ross, West, Woodway, and all areas of McLennan County, according to a copy of the agreement.

The Local Public Health Reorganization Act authorizes the appointment of a physician as a health authority to "administer state and local laws relating to the public health within the appointing body's jurisdiction." Health authorities serve two-year terms but may continue to serve if reappointed by the governing body, the act states.

In the Waco-McLennan County agreement, the health authority is appointed by the health district director and confirmed by the public health board.

While the public health district director is appointed by the Waco city manager and confirmed by the public health board, the health authority, Verner, is the current medical consultant for the district, according to the agreement. Employees of the health district are considered city employees, but the health district's jurisdiction is the entirety of McLennan County.