This is why the McLennan County health authority can close classrooms

A little known law invoked by Gov. Greg Abbott last week gives McLennan County’s health authority broad power to implement and enforce laws to protect the public health, like the order issued Tuesday to delay the start of in-person school classes.
Waco-McLennan County’s Health Authority Dr. Farley Verner, an infectious disease specialist, ordered all public and private K-12 schools in the county to postpone in-person classes and other on-campus activities until after Sept. 7, while allowing for remote instruction to proceed as planned. Religious private schools are exempt under an opinion issued by Attorney General Ken Paxton, the Texas Tribune reported.
State education officials said last week that Texas schools ordered closed for in-person instruction this fall by a local health authority would not lose state funding. Previous guidance from the state required schools to offer in-person classes five days a week for students who want it, with a three-week transition period at the start of the school year to hold classes virtually before allowing students back on campus.
Verner is not the first health authority in the state to issue such a mandate. El Paso City-County Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza on July 9 ordered classrooms cannot reopen until Sept. 8, becoming the first health authority to do so, the El Paso Times reported. The city of Laredo health authority followed suit hours after El Paso, closing the border city’s classrooms until after Sept. 5.
Verner is the health authority for Waco and McLennan County, under a cooperative agreement the city and county last renewed in 2018, that extends through Sept. 30, 2023. The agreement also includes the cities of of Bellmead, Beverly Hills, Bruceville-Eddy, Crawford, Gholson, Golinda, Hallsburg, Hewitt, Lacy Lakeview, Leroy, Lorena, Mart, McGregor, Moody, Riesel, Robinson, Ross, West, Woodway, and all areas of McLennan County, according to a copy of the agreement.
The Local Public Health Reorganization Act authorizes the appointment of a physician as a health authority to “administer state and local laws relating to the public health within the appointing body’s jurisdiction.” Health authorities serve two-year terms but may continue to serve if reappointed by the governing body, the act states.
In the Waco-McLennan County agreement, the health authority is appointed by the health district director and confirmed by the public health board.
While the public health district director is appointed by the Waco city manager and confirmed by the public health board, the health authority, Verner, is the current medical consultant for the district, according to the agreement. Employees of the health district are considered city employees, but the health district’s jurisdiction is the entirety of McLennan County.
During a press conference Wednesday on the local COVID-19 situation, Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver said the health authority position is intentionally established by law in a way that protects the person in that position from the political influence of local politicians because “you have to make decisions based on medical science and you shouldn’t have influence from those of us who have other potential agendas.” Verner agreed.
Health district spokesperson Kelly Craine said this is not the first order Verner has issued. In 2017, the health authority issued a control order to Fairfield Inn and Suites in Lacy Lakeview requiring it to develop a water maintenance system plan and notify all guests of the risks of Legionnaires’ disease after multiple guests developed the bacterial form of pneumonia, according to Tribune-Herald archives.
