Three more COVID-19 deaths, 103 new cases reported in McLennan County

The health district reported local hospitals were treating 77 COVID-19 patients as of Friday, including 62 who are McLennan County residents and 11 who are on ventilators. Officials have said the local hospitals have the space and equipment to treat patients but that the situation is straining personnel.

So far, the day with the highest number of cases reported in McLennan County was July 3, with 271 cases. At that time, nine people had died of the disease.

Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver issued a mandatory mask order June 19, requiring the use of masks by employees and customers in local business, and Gov. Greg Abbott followed with a statewide mask order early this month requiring the use of masks in public places.

"That mask order applies to more than just going to the grocery store or going into a store or business," Craine said. "It is about wearing it at your work that may not be in a public place or in an office building. But any time you step out of the house, you need to wear a mask."

Craine said the demographics highlight that everyone can be affected by COVID-19.