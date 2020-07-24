Three more COVID-19 deaths, 103 new cases reported in McLennan County

Officials reported three more deaths of McLennan County residents attributed to COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the local total to 35.
All three whose deaths were announced Friday — a 55-year-old man, a 70-year-old woman and an 84-year-old woman — were in local hospitals when they died, Waco-McLennan County Public Health District spokeswoman Kelly Craine said. Thirteen local deaths have been confirmed in the first six days of this week and 31 of the county's deaths have come since mid-June.
The health district also reported 103 new cases Friday, including four in children younger than 1 year old. While the likely severity of COVID-19 generally increases with age, infants are particularly susceptible to serious illness from the coronavirus, Waco Family Health Center CEO Dr. Jackson Griggs said during a press conference Wednesday.
A total of 3,885 residents of the county have tested positive, including an estimated 1,805 who have active infections and an estimated 2,045 who have recovered, based on the time that has passed since their test sample was collected.
"We are not at the level where we were seeing over 200 cases per day, but we really are seeing on average about 100 cases per day," Craine said. "We still are at high numbers for cases, but if you look at the hospitalization rate, that number hasn't changed, so we are really not flattening any curve. We are really seeing a continued widespread virus."
The health district reported local hospitals were treating 77 COVID-19 patients as of Friday, including 62 who are McLennan County residents and 11 who are on ventilators. Officials have said the local hospitals have the space and equipment to treat patients but that the situation is straining personnel.
So far, the day with the highest number of cases reported in McLennan County was July 3, with 271 cases. At that time, nine people had died of the disease.
Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver issued a mandatory mask order June 19, requiring the use of masks by employees and customers in local business, and Gov. Greg Abbott followed with a statewide mask order early this month requiring the use of masks in public places.
"That mask order applies to more than just going to the grocery store or going into a store or business," Craine said. "It is about wearing it at your work that may not be in a public place or in an office building. But any time you step out of the house, you need to wear a mask."
Craine said the demographics highlight that everyone can be affected by COVID-19.
"If you look at the age groups, we are seeing all age groups affected by this, and today there were more cases affecting children under the age of 1, so this is affecting every part of our community," she said. "We are not locked down, and we have to take these steps seriously to really slow the spread significantly."
The age groupings for cases reported Friday:
- 4 younger than age 1
- 1 age 1-10
- 14 age 11-19
- 22 age 20-29
- 27 age 30-39
- 10 age 40-49
- 9 age 50-59
- 6 age 60-64
- 2 age 65-69
- 1 age 70-74
- 3 age 75-79
- 4 age 80 or older.
Free walk-up COVID-19 testing, with no registration required, will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday at the Waco Multipurpose Facility, 1020 Elm Ave., and at University Baptist Church, 1701 Dutton Ave., then from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 13 to Aug. 15 at the McLennan Community College Highlander Gym, 1710 Powell Drive.
Free drive-thru testing will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at Toliver Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 1402 Elm Ave., and form 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 3 at McGregor High School, 903 Bluebonnet Parkway. Registration for the drive-thru testing is required at texas.curativeinc.com/welcome.
