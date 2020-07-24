Three more COVID-19 deaths reported in McLennan County, bringing total to 35

Officials reported three more deaths of McLennan County residents attributed to COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the local total to 35.

The residents whose deaths were announced Friday were a 55-year-old man, a 70-year-old woman and an 84-year-old woman, according to the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District. All three were in local hospitals when they died, health district spokesperson Kelly Craine said.

With Friday's announcement, 13 local deaths have been confirmed in the first six days of this week. Thirty-one of the county's deaths have come since mid-June.

As of Thursday's update, local hospitals were treating 79 COVID-19 patients, including 13 on ventilators.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.