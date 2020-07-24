You are the owner of this article.
Three more COVID-19 deaths reported in McLennan County, bringing total to 35
Three more COVID-19 deaths reported in McLennan County, bringing total to 35

Health District

Waco-McLennan County Public Health District

 Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte, file

Officials reported three more deaths of McLennan County residents attributed to COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the local total to 35.

The residents whose deaths were announced Friday were a 55-year-old man, a 70-year-old woman and an 84-year-old woman, according to the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District. All three were in local hospitals when they died, health district spokesperson Kelly Craine said.

With Friday's announcement, 13 local deaths have been confirmed in the first six days of this week. Thirty-one of the county's deaths have come since mid-June.

As of Thursday's update, local hospitals were treating 79 COVID-19 patients, including 13 on ventilators.

