Waco budget proposal includes new community policing initiative, no raises

New Waco City Manager Bradley Ford outlined a proposal to boost the city's contribution to the Economic Development Corp. by $250,000, to $2.75 million, which would be matched by the county; a proposal to budget $300,000 for the small business grant program the city implemented earlier this year in response to the coronavirus pandemic; and $125,000 for a disparity study and other measures to create more equity in Waco.

Ford also requested $1.5 million to fund a new community policing initiative, which would include seven new full-time positions and involve finishing renovations at Waco Police Department’s headquarters. Assistant City Manager Ryan Holt, who was recently promoted from police chief, would help design the program.

Council member Andrea Barefield said Waco had a community policing strategy in the 1980s and '90s that worked, and she supports bringing it back.

City employees would not receive raises next year for the first time in nine years under the proposed budget. Health insurance premiums also would also remain the same.

Ford also requested leasing seven new fire trucks to replace vehicles that have not been replaced for 18 years on average. The vehicles would become city property after 10 years of leasing at $600,000 annually.