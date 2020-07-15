Waco considers hiking water rates for big users, giving smaller users a break

City of Waco water officials are proposing a new water rate structure for the 2021-22 budget year that would cost bigger water users more and smaller users less.
The proposal would raise the monthly base rate and create five pricing tiers based on how much water a residential customer uses in a month. Compared to the current three-tiered system, the lightest users would pay less, even as overall water revenues would increase.
Utilities Director Lisa Tyer presented the proposal to the Waco City Council's Budget and Audit Committee on Tuesday, offering three possible rate structures aimed at generating more revenue for utility projects in the city's capital improvement plan. City officials said the proposed tiered system would also offer "equity" to lower-income customers who now face a "regressive" pricing system because of a high fixed base rate.
Tyer said the average use for Waco residents is 8,000 gallons per month. Under the preferred scenario, taking into account a 4-cent increase to the base rate and the tiered "volumetric" rate, an in-city residential user who consumes less than 10,000 gallons a month would see a water rate decrease, according to a consultant's projections.
A customer using 3,000 gallons a month would pay $30.19, down from $32.13 under the current structure.
"Until you hit about 10,000 gallons, you’re not going to see a rate increase. You would see a rate decrease,” Tyer said. “Those on the high end would top out with about a 12% rate increase.”
Under the model, the price per 1,000 gallons would be as follows:
- 0-3,000 gallons: $2.66
- 3,000-8,000 gallons: $3.33
- 8,000-15,000 gallons: $4.16
- 15,000-25,000 gallons: $5.20
- 25,000 gallons and more: $6.50.
The new rate structure means a customer using 25,000 gallons in a month would pay $127.76, up $14.19 from a $113.57 bill under the current structure.
Also at Tuesday's meeting, council members heard staff recommendations on how to use federal Community Development Block Grants and HOME funding. The city is anticipating $715,679 in HOME funding and $1.37 million in CDBG funding.
Galen Price, director of housing and community development, recommended giving code enforcement $250,000 in CDBG funding, along with $66,500 for the city’s roof repair program, $250,000 for the city’s rehab/reconstruction program, $61,000 for the city’s down payment delivery program, $45,100 for the tenant-based rental assistance program and $672,600 for the CDBG housing program.
“We are recommending funding for site development in support of the development of affordable housing throughout the city core,” Price said. “We have ongoing conversations with various entities regarding the development of housing in the core, and there may be opportunities for us to partner with these developments to make sure there is affordable housing provided in a development.”
The department also recommended spending $103,222 on site development.
Under the CDBG program, only 15% of the funding can go to public services. However, that cap has been waived for the upcoming year because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Under the public services category, staff recommended spending $100,000 on a new small business education program.
“As we discovered during the implementation of the small business recovery fund program, small businesses are in need of additional resources outside of just financial resources,” Price said. “The goal of this program is to provide businesses with the tools necessary to sustain long-term viability, and resources that, from an operational standpoint, will benefit small businesses.”
Assistant director of finance Isaias Preza presented recommended increases to various city fees. Two of the proposed fees would be new, an overnight fee for commercial aircraft at the Waco Regional Airport and a code enforcement fee.
The recommendations include fee increases in eight departments: Cameron Park Zoo, housing and code enforcement, the fire department, parks and recreation, solid waste, traffic and the Waco Regional Airport.
New fees under the traffic services department include a $75 fee for a professional engineer to review a traffic control plan for a special event, $290 for new street name signs and $105 per hour for a customer to pick up barricades and cones. Currently, the traffic plan review costs $30, new street signs cost $275 and customers could pick up barriers and cones for a flat rate of $55.
Council Member Andrea Barefield asked about the increased cost to rent the city’s multipurpose facility, located in her district at 1020 Elm Ave. The proposal would increase the cost from $200 for four hours to $300.
“It’s not always cleaned to the best of the ability,” Barefield said. “I mean, there’s some continual issues. So, if we’re going to ensure the rental cost to ensure that it’s clean, I’m wondering then, what are the deposits used for now?”
Parks and Recreation Director Jonathan Cook said the facility’s popularity means that more after-hours cleaning and maintenance is required, and the Cameron Park Clubhouse’s rate increase from $800 to $900 was done for the same reason.
Ashley Nystrom, an executive director for the city manager’s office, presented funding recommendations for outside agencies. Caritas of Waco and Heart of Texas Goodwill, which both received funding in 2019-20, would not receive the same funding going forward under the proposal. Nystrom said both were receiving money from a three-year contract with Prosper Waco that has run its course.
Nystrom said the city manager’s office will make a recommendation on the outside agencies during the Waco City Council meeting scheduled for Tuesday.