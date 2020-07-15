Waco considers hiking water rates for big users, giving smaller users a break

City of Waco water officials are proposing a new water rate structure for the 2021-22 budget year that would cost bigger water users more and smaller users less.

The proposal would raise the monthly base rate and create five pricing tiers based on how much water a residential customer uses in a month. Compared to the current three-tiered system, the lightest users would pay less, even as overall water revenues would increase.

Utilities Director Lisa Tyer presented the proposal to the Waco City Council's Budget and Audit Committee on Tuesday, offering three possible rate structures aimed at generating more revenue for utility projects in the city's capital improvement plan. City officials said the proposed tiered system would also offer "equity" to lower-income customers who now face a "regressive" pricing system because of a high fixed base rate.

Tyer said the average use for Waco residents is 8,000 gallons per month. Under the preferred scenario, taking into account a 4-cent increase to the base rate and the tiered "volumetric" rate, an in-city residential user who consumes less than 10,000 gallons a month would see a water rate decrease, according to a consultant's projections.

A customer using 3,000 gallons a month would pay $30.19, down from $32.13 under the current structure.

"Until you hit about 10,000 gallons, you’re not going to see a rate increase. You would see a rate decrease,” Tyer said. “Those on the high end would top out with about a 12% rate increase.”

Under the model, the price per 1,000 gallons would be as follows: