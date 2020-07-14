Waco's municipal court has closed its doors to the public for two weeks after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, the city announced Tuesday.
Judge Christopher Taylor decided to bar the public from the court facility at 201 W. Waco Dr. for at least 14 days. Employees continue to work at the court offices, and the public can continue to conduct business with the court system online or by using the safe drop box located at the court.
The court primarily handles traffic fines, city ordinance violations and other Class C misdemeanor cases and issues warrants to police.
The Waco Fire Department will disinfect the entire facility in an attempt to eliminate the contagious disease from city and public access areas.
City spokesman Larry Holze said although the all staff and citizens who have visited the court are required to wear face coverings, the city is taking these additional steps to protect everyone and to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
A total of 19 deaths in McLennan County attributed to COVID-19 has been reported. By Monday afternoon,testing numbers and the county’s positivity rate were not available, but Sunday’s report showed that 25,184 people had been tested over the course of the pandemic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.