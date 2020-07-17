Waco scooter rentals underway downtown after series of false starts

She said Waco appealed to the San Antonio-based company as a location right away.

“Waco has a healthy mix of residents, students and visitors, and we like to provide transportation options for all of those different trends and needs,” McNamara said. “Furthermore, the city has put a lot of effort into developing and improving the downtown areas to make it more walkable, more bike friendly, and those types of initiatives are always something we appreciate when we look for cities to partner with.”

Like most shared mobility companies, the devices are being tracked by GPS and monitored by the company.

Geofencing limits scooters' use to an area that includes the central city, East Waco, part of North Waco and the neighborhoods surrounding Baylor University. The setup renders Cameron Park and most of Baylor University’s campus off-limits, and it makes parts of the riverwalk and park areas around the Suspension Bridge and the Doris Miller Memorial slow-zones. McNamara said a scooter in an off-limits area would start to slow itself down gradually and would not allow the user to park and end the ride until they are back in the permitted area.

“That’s designated within the app,” McNamara said. “If you go onto the map you can see that you can’t go onto Baylor’s campus, you can’t go into Cameron Park.”