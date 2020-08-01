Waco would require bigger lots for septic tanks under Plan Commission recommendation

The Waco Plan Commission is recommending the city bump up the minimum lot size require for a septic tank, citing a desire to protect drinking water sources.

Because of the availability of sewer service inside city limits, changing the minimum from half-an-acre to an acre would primarily affect future subdivisions on the outskirts of the city, in what is known as the extraterritorial jurisdiction, Planning Director Clint Peters told the commission during a recent meeting when the Plan Commission approved the recommendation to the city council.

In recent decades, subdivisions of about 20 lots were the biggest going in seeking to use septic tanks in the city's jurisdiction, and even developments that size were few and far between, Peters said. The requests were typically for one or two lots at a time.

"We’re starting to see larger subdivisions that come in with 40, 50, 60 lots," Peters said.

The city's primary concern is limiting the risk of runoff reaching Lake Waco, its drinking water source, Assistant City Manager Paul Cain said. Groundwater conservation districts created by the state have started to implement their own limits on septic tanks to control the risks they pose to groundwater, Cain said.