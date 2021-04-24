Baylor professor gets grant to explore racial mythologies

The story of Baylor University English professor Greg Garrett is stories: stories of the pain and joy of personal life, stories of creating stories, stories embedded with truth to uncover, stories of stories in literature, film and popular culture.
To no surprise, stories are at the heart of his latest project, underwritten by a $488,000 Eula Mae & John Baugh Foundation grant. He is working to discover the flawed and damaging stories of race that continue to trouble America's present with an eye to new stories and conversations that can shape its future.
In some sense, the project is an extension of Garrett's recent work in race, film and faith. The 59-year-old Baylor professor examined the interplay of the first two in his 2020 book "A Long, Long Way: Hollywood's Unfinished Journey from Racism to Reconciliation." That was followed by the "Long, Long Way Film Series" and public conversations on the subject at Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., participation in Baylor dialogues on racial reconciliation, faith and justice; and his own Baylor classes.
In another sense, the new project is a convergence of Garrett's life experiences growing up in the South, a three-decade career in analyzing the components of writing and storytelling, his authorship of more than two dozen books, a Christian faith reshaped both by a Black church in Austin and an Episcopalian seminary, and years as a participating observer of creative culture.
The Baugh Foundation grant, formally announced earlier this month, covers three years and will underwrite research support, study and writing sabbaticals, travel, collaborations with other scholars and theologians and an extension of his race and film work with Baylor in Washington and the National Cathedral. Garrett also will work with Baylor's Truett Theological Seminary and its dean, Todd Still, to develop programs addressing race and the church.
The Baugh grant, which goes to Baylor not Garrett directly, is a magnitude greater than other grants, fellowships and book advances the Baylor professor has won in the past, and he said Baylor's development office encouraged him to dream big, detail the cost of those dreams, then justify it in a grant proposal more extensive than some of his past book proposals.
"(Winning the grant) was a Holy Spirit moment when you see connections you never thought possible get made," he said.
Previous Baugh Foundation gifts to Baylor helped launch Truett Seminary, started the John F. Baugh Center for Entrepreneurship in the Hankamer School of Business and have supported more than 20 programs and projects, including several for the School of Music and the Diana R. Garland School of Social Work.
Garrett's project encompasses more than the written word with components intended to spark and continue dialogue on racial issues in multiple contexts: universities, churches and communities.
It is the right time for such dialogue, he said. A momentous year that has seen dramatic political events, a deadly pandemic, the growth of the Black Lives Matters movement after George Floyd's death and evangelical leader Beth Moore's public break with Southern Baptists over male leadership may have nudged the country to the verge of transformational change, Garrett said.
Baylor President Linda Livingstone said learning how to have those difficult conversations may be more important to students than any specific class, curriculum or academic series. She has helped set up forums and conversations on issues including race, sexual assault and civility.
"I find if you truly create space for honest and open dialogue … (students) leave having learned something critically important on hard issues," she said. "And I appreciate we have a faculty that encourages that."
In her nearly four years as Baylor president, Livingstone has overseen several initiatives on race, including multiple conversation series addressing racial reconciliation, faith, justice and peacemaking; the start of a Black Church Studies program at Truett Seminary; creation of an endowed chair in Black worship; and support of the Commission on Historic Campus Representations created by the Baylor Board of Regents.
Prompting and modeling conversations has been part of several of those emphases.
"When we are open to sit down and listen to people we may disagree with, we learn so much from it," Livingstone said. "It's part of what going to college is about. That's where growth and learning take place."
Garrett has been involved in some of those initiatives and believes Baylor, with its Baptist and academic standing, is in a position to lead in a national dialogue on faith and race.
"Our administration has leaned hard into the issue of racial reconciliation. … It feels like Baylor is taking all the right steps. We can absolutely be a leader," he said.
It is in the human world of stories that truth beyond scientific testing or academic analysis often resides, and Garrett has written several books that find threads of spirituality and Christian faith running through superheroes, the British band U2, "Harry Potter" novels and zombies.
In talks on "A Long, Long Way" and in some of his Baylor classes, he has used films including "The Birth of a Nation," "Crash," "Guess Who's Coming To Dinner" and "BlacKKKlansman" to prompt discussion that leads to deeper truths. The impact of a movie or book often proves more convincing or convicting than a compilation of facts as Garrett has found over the years with students in his classes.
At the same time, narrative power can engrave what Garrett calls "harmful mythologies" into culture that are hard to remove, such as the myth of an antebellum South where slavery was benign and white aristocrats were noble, that is found in "The Birth of a Nation" and "Gone With the Wind."
"When we hold these stories up to the light of day, people of conscience say, 'I can't support this,'" he said.
Part of the work of Baylor's Commission on Historic Campus Representations did that by illuminating the school's connections to slavery and the Confederacy in its early years, he said.
Garrett said good stories and personal conversations are healing and can blunt the ones that prop up damaging social structures and power dynamics — an ultimate goal of his project.
"Good stories can offer us the alternative views and the engagement we need. … Polls do not change people's minds. Story and relationships change people's minds," he said. "My very strong sense is we have more in common than we don't. Story can be our connective tissue."