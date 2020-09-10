Behringer gift leads to Baylor facility naming

Baylor University has named the recruiting lounge at McLane Stadium after Woodway residents Todd and Susan Behringer after their recent financial gift toward the Baylor Basketball Pavilion, the proposed Football Operations Center and the Baylor Bear Foundation.

The Behringer Recruiting Lounge, with a field-level view of the stadium from the north end zone, provides a year-round space for prospective Baylor athletes and their families to meet with Baylor coaches and staff. The amount of the Behringer gift was not disclosed.

The pavilion, a $105 million facility that will house the Baylor men's and women's basketball programs, and the center are capital projects high on the list of the Give Light campaign, a $1.1 billion fundraising campaign. The effort has raised $887.8 million to date since its Nov. 1, 2018 kickoff.

Efforts to reach Todd Behringer, a 1988 Baylor graduate, for his reaction to the facility naming were unsuccessful Thursday, but the Baylor press release quoted his support for the Baylor athletic program.