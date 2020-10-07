MCC administration refocuses with reorganization Carl Hoover Oct 7, 2020 2 hrs ago 0 Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Watch now: Waco ISD plans to delay start of school year due to COVID-19 Watch now: Baylor international students on their COVID-19 experience Watch now: Baylor international students on their COVID-19 experience Baylor's first family reveals fun, competitive side in online videos web only Baylor's first family reveals fun, competitive side in online videos LISTEN: Waco High graduate Kimberly Hernandez LISTEN: Waco High graduate Kimberly Hernandez