MCC trustees call for tax rate increase amid COVID-19 challenges

MCC President Johnette McKown noted that she and the college's vice presidents would not be receiving salary increases this year and urged the board to consider the work done by faculty and staff in a year affected by COVID-19.

Trustees agreed and unanimously voted for the tax rate increase that would allow it. Even with the increase, MCC administrators will still need to cut an additional $104,000 to balance the proposed budget before its approval next month.

McKown told the board that the college was moving forward with "McLennan Together," its plan to start fall classes on campus beginning Aug. 24, with the return of many staff members and faculty to campus on Aug. 3. The student enrollment center and Michaelis Academic Center, which houses the bookstore, have reopened at reduced capacity and student tutoring has started.

Buildings will operate at half capacity with entrances and exits marked to minimize any clustering in foot traffic.

MCC has had 12 students and seven employees come down with COVID-19 since March, McKown said, with two current cases and 13 being monitored. MCC staff members are doing contact tracing of those with COVID-19 or who've been in contact with someone who has it.