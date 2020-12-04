New Baylor statues recognize WWII Medal of Honor recipients

Larger-than-life statues of two Baylor University World War II heroes now stand outside McLane Stadium on the Brazos River, downstream from a statue and memorial honoring another Waco WWII hero.
The latest additions, crafted by Dallas sculptor and Baylor University graduate Dan Brooks, honor airman John R. “Killer” Kane and Marine Andrew Jackson “Jack” Lummus, Baylor’s two Medal of Honor s and multi-sport lettermen during their student years.
Upstream, a bronze of Navy Cross and Waco native Doris Miller stands in the memorial bearing his name, honors received for his action under fire during the Japanese attack on the American naval base at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.
Miller’s actions on the U.S.S. West Virginia on that day, pulling the ship’s wounded captain to safety, then manning an antiaircraft gun to fire at swarming Japanese fighter planes, will be remembered Monday at the memorial, with a wreath laying by retired Navy Commander Jim Gompper, joined by a color guard and cadets of the La Vega High School Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps.
The ceremony will take place at 11:55 a.m., local time of the Japanese bombing attack.
Baylor historian Michael Parrish, author of “Pearl Harbor, Doris Miller and the Birth of the Civil Rights Movement,”, also will speak on Miller and his legacy in an online lecture at 11 a.m. Monday accessible through the Mayborn Museum’s website.
The statues of Baylor’s two Medal of Honor recipients, unveiled on Nov. 28, came from a gift by Houston alumni A. Haag and Millette Sherman. In a Baylor video made about the statues and their background, Haag Sherman said the two men illustrated qualities of leadership, service, duty and faith that underline the university’s mission.
Kane played football and basketball while at Baylor in the 1920s and was injured in the Jan. 22, 1927 bus and train collision that killed 10 Baylor students, who became known as the Immortal Ten and memorialized each year in a freshman class ceremony.
After graduation, he enlisted as a cadet in the Army Air Corps in 1931 and was serving as a squadron commander when the United States joined the war against Japan and Germany after Pearl Harbor. He commanded the 98th Bombardment Group in the Mediterranean theater, earning the nickname “Killer Kane” for his aggressive operations.
Kane received the Medal of Honor for his leadership during a daring low-level Aug. 1, 1943 bombing raid on oil refineries in Ploesti, Romania, that were supplying the German war effort. Poor visibility on the way to the target caused his B-24 bomber group to split from the main attack force and they arrived late with German air defenses alerted and timed bombs dropped by preceding flights starting to explode.
Despite damage from anti-aircraft fire and a failed engine, Kane kept his plane in the area to coordinate the attack. Running short of fuel on the return to base, Kane and his crew crash-landed their bomber in Cyprus.
After the war, Kane continued in what became the U.S. Air Force, serving until 1954. He is buried in Arlington National Cemetery.
Lummus played baseball and football during his years at Baylor, winning honors as an All-Southwest Conference centerfielder for three years and an honorable mention All-American in football for one. The student athlete had signed a baseball contract with the Wichita Falls Spudders baseball team and a football one with the New York Giants while at Baylor, but enlisted in the Army Air Corps and left Baylor in 1941 before graduating.
Lummus was on the New York Giants national championship team of 1941 when war was declared on Japan. He washed out of pilot training in the air corps, then enlisted in the Marine Corps and was serving in the 27th Marines, 5th Marine Division, during the invasion and attack on Japanese-held Iwo Jima in 1944.
After two weeks’ fighting on the island, he led his platoon against a fortified Japanese position, helping knock out three pillboxes while suffering shrapnel wounds from exploding grenades before triggering a landmine that blew off his legs and eventually killed him. Lummus is buried in Ennis.
The two are also among the more than 145 Baylor alumni killed in service during World War II, Korea, Vietnam and Iraqi Freedom who are remembered by plaques on lampposts throughout the Baylor campus. The memorial lampposts also honor other alumni with lives spent in government and other public service.
Dallas sculptor Dan Brook, a Baylor football letterman under Coach Grant Teaff, crafted the 7’6” tall bronzes of Kane and Lummus over a two-year period. Brook not only studied the multiple photographs of both men to capture their likeness, but bought WWII uniforms from a Hollywood costume supply shop to get their details right.
Brook, 62, brought the expertise of 33 years as a portraitist and sculptor to the project and said having his work seen on the campus he attended as a student decades ago was gratifying. “It was very fulfilling for me, being a Baylor student and a football player, too,” he said. “It came full circle for all of us.”
Brook previously worked on the relief work behind the campus statue of Coach Grant Teaff and its installation. His former coach also is the subject of a current commission: a memorial statue for Teaff’s alma mater, McMurry University.
