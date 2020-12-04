New Baylor statues recognize WWII Medal of Honor recipients

After the war, Kane continued in what became the U.S. Air Force, serving until 1954. He is buried in Arlington National Cemetery.

Lummus played baseball and football during his years at Baylor, winning honors as an All-Southwest Conference centerfielder for three years and an honorable mention All-American in football for one. The student athlete had signed a baseball contract with the Wichita Falls Spudders baseball team and a football one with the New York Giants while at Baylor, but enlisted in the Army Air Corps and left Baylor in 1941 before graduating.

Lummus was on the New York Giants national championship team of 1941 when war was declared on Japan. He washed out of pilot training in the air corps, then enlisted in the Marine Corps and was serving in the 27th Marines, 5th Marine Division, during the invasion and attack on Japanese-held Iwo Jima in 1944.

After two weeks’ fighting on the island, he led his platoon against a fortified Japanese position, helping knock out three pillboxes while suffering shrapnel wounds from exploding grenades before triggering a landmine that blew off his legs and eventually killed him. Lummus is buried in Ennis.